Indian Health Minister JP Nadda said on Monday (Jan 6) that the central government agencies were keeping a close watch on the human metapneumovirus (HMPV) crisis in China and neighbouring countries.

Advertisment

In a video statement, Health Minister Nadda said health experts clarified that HMPV was not a new virus. "It was first identified in 2001 and it has been circulating in the entire world for many years," Nadda added.

He pointed out that the virus affects people of all age groups, and it spreads more during the winter and early spring months.

Also read | HMPV in India: Cases found in Gujarat, Karnataka, Kolkata. What you should know

Advertisment

The health minister's remarks came as many states in the country reported cases of HMPV.

Here's a look at the updates on the latest health crisis in India:

1) India has reported at least six cases of HMPV- One each from Kolkata and Ahmedabad, and two each from Bengaluru and Chennai.

Advertisment

2) Health Minister Nadda said on Monday that health systems and surveillance were vigilant, ensuring that India was ready to respond promptly to any emerging health challenges.

#WATCH | Union Health Minister JP Nadda says, "Health experts have clarified that #HMPV is not a new virus. It was first identified in 2001 and it has been circulating in the entire world since many years. HMPV spreads through air, by way of respiration. This can affect persons… pic.twitter.com/h1SSshe2iQ — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2025

3) "There is no reason to worry. We are closely monitoring the situation," Nadda added.

4) Earlier in the day, the Indian health ministry said in a statement that it was monitoring the HMPV situation through all available surveillance channels.

Also read | China faces new virus outbreak- What is HMPV? A few FAQs answered

5) The ministry said that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) would continue to track trends in HMPV circulation throughout the year. "The World Health Organization (WHO) is already providing timely updates regarding the situation in China to further inform ongoing measures," the ministry added.

6) HMPV usually causes symptoms similar to a cold. Most of the cases of HMPV are mild, but young children, adults over the age of 65 and people with a weakened immune system are at a higher risk for serious illness.

7) The symptoms include- cough, fever, runny or stuffy nose, sore throat, wheezing, shortness of breath, and rash. HMPV transmits through direct contact with someone who has it or from touching things contaminated with the virus.