India has reported its first cases of the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), with a child in Gujarat as young as two months diagnosed with the virus on Monday (Jan 6).

The virus, which is reportedly spreading at an alarming rate in China, has been detected in India with three cases being recorded, two in Karnataka and one in Gujarat. All three cases recorded are in babies younger than a year.

HMPV cases in Karnataka

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) confirmed the two cases of the HMPV virus in Karnataka on Sunday (Jan 6).

According to the statement by the Health Ministry, a 3-month-old infant was diagnosed with the virus after being admitted to Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru. She had a history of bronchopneumonia and has been since discharged.

The second case was recorded in an 8-month-old male infant. The child tested positive for HMPV on January 3 and is now recovering. The infant also had a history of bronchopneumonia and was admitted to the same hospital as the other case.

HMPV cases in Gujarat

The first case of the HMPV virus in Gujarat surfaced hours later Health Minister Hrishikesh Patel confirmed there were no cases.

The case has been reported in a 2-month-old child with symptoms of cold and fever. The child was brought from a village near Modasa to Ahmedabad due to a decline in health and has been found healthy after being treated in a private hospital.

“Union Health Ministry is monitoring the situation through all available surveillance channels. ICMR will continue to track trends in HMPV circulation throughout the year. The World Health Organization (WHO) is already providing timely updates regarding the situation in China to further inform ongoing measures,” the ministry said in the statement.

“The recent preparedness drill conducted across the country has shown that India is well-equipped to handle any potential increase in respiratory illnesses and public health interventions can be deployed promptly if needed,” it added.

What is HMPV?

Human Metapneumovirus is a respiratory virus which can affect individuals of all age groups, especially children and senior citizens and those with weak immune systems. The virus was first detected by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2001.

Common symptoms of the virus include cough, fever, sore throat, shortness of breath and nasal congestion. In some cases, it can also result in bronchitis or pneumonia.

Precautions to be taken for HMPV

The HMPV virus spreads through coughing and sneezing. Wearing a mask can help prevent the spread of the virus. It can also be transmitted by coming in direct contact with someone infected with it or touching things which are contaminated with the virus.

Wash hands frequently and use hand sanitiser to minimise the risk. Avoid touching your face, eyes, nose and mouth unless your hands are clean. Avoid sharing food and cover your nose and mouth while sneezing or coughing. Consult a doctor if you suspect being infected with the virus.

(With inputs from agencies)