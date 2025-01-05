The Union Health Ministry of India has recently convened a Joint Monitoring Group meeting on Saturday (Jan 4) amid the rising cases of respiratory illnesses in China. The ministry is keeping a close watch on the situation and has requested the World Health Organization (WHO) to share timely updates.

The meeting that was held under the Chairmanship of the Directorate General of Health Services, noted that the situation in China is not unusual in view of the ongoing flu season. According to a statement by the Health Ministry, the surge in the cases of respiratory illness is due to usual pathogens during the winter season including the Influenza virus, RSV and HMPV.

These viruses are commonly present globally and lead to common cold symptoms like cough, fever, sore throat and runny nose. Sometimes they may result in pneumonia in younger and older generations.

The ministry also stated that physicians confirmed that they did not find any surge in respiratory illnesses in the last few weeks apart from the expected cases due to seasonal change. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) network, which routinely conducts tests, also did not report any unusual spike in cases.

Govt requests WHO to share updates

“The government is keeping a close watch over the situation through all available channels and WHO has also been requested to share timely updates regarding the situation in China,” the ministry said in the statement.

The ministry also said that “Data from the recently conducted preparedness drill across the Country indicated that the Country is well prepared to deal with any increase in respiratory illnesses.”

Various experts attended the meeting including officials from the World Health Organization (WHO), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), The Disaster Management (DM) Cell, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Emergency Medical Relief (EMR) Division, and hospitals like AIIMS, Delhi.

China virus outbreak

Reportedly, China is dealing with another virus outbreak, five years after the COVID-19 pandemic originated in the country. Social media posts have been claiming that China has declared a state of emergency due to a surge in multiple viruses including HMPV, Influenza A and others.

China's foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning has confirmed the surge, blaming it on the “winter season.”

(With inputs from agencies)