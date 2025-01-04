Beijing on Friday (Jan 3) reacted to the reports of rising cases of Human Metapneumovirus, or HMPV in China, downplaying it as an annual seasonal reoccurrence. A spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry confirmed the surge while talking to the media, blaming it on the “winter season.”

"Respiratory infections tend to peak during the winter season," said China's foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning.

"I can assure you that the Chinese government cares about the health of Chinese citizens and foreigners coming to China," Mao said, adding that "it is safe to travel in China."

Overcrowded hospitals

Earlier, photos and videos emerged on social media appearing to show overcrowded hospitals in China amid a spike in respiratory illnesses.

Reacting to those reports, Mao Ning said, “The diseases appear to be less severe and spread with a smaller scale compared to the previous year."

What is HMPV?

Human Metapneumovirus is a respiratory virus which can affect individuals of all age groups, especially children, senior citizens and those with weak immune systems.

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention first identified the virus in 2001.

Symptoms of HMPV

The symptoms of the disease are similar to those of flu and respiratory infections.

In some cases, the virus can cause bronchitis or pneumonia and common signs include cough, fever, nasal congestion and shortness of breath.

The incubation period for the virus is generally between three and six days.

India’s cautious call

Reacting to the reports of the outbreak in China, the top Indian health body, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) also stressed Friday that there was nothing to be alarmed about, saying no cases of HMPV have been reported in the country.

News agency ANI reported that India’s National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) was closely monitoring respiratory and seasonal influenza cases in the country.

