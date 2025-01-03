Amid fears of a flu outbreak in China, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the Indian health body, on Friday (Jan 3) said that no cases of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) have been reported from India.

Director General of Health Services Dr Atul Goyal stressed that there is nothing to be alarmed about, Indian broadcaster Doordarshan reported.

Notably, China has been dealing with a surge in respiratory diseases. Some reports have been emerging, suggesting HMPV is a key concern.

However, China has not mentioned it as an epidemic, in December last year, the country revealed that they were going to set up a protocol to handle unknown pathogens.

What is HMPV?

Goel further said that HMPV is like any other virus, and described it as a "normal respiratory problem that causes the common cold”.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, HMPV usually causes symptoms similar to a cold. Most of the cases of HMPV are mild, but young children, adults over the age of 65, and people with a weakened immune system are at a higher risk for serious illness.

Earlier, the Union Health Ministry’s National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said that they were closely monitoring respiratory and seasonal influenza cases in the country, according to ANI.

The NCDC further said that they were in contact with international agencies about the matter.

Moreover, according to the social media posts, a state of emergency has been declared in China as not just HMPV, but other viruses including Influenza A are rapidly spreading.

Visuals purportedly showing overcrowded hospitals are making rounds on the internet, claiming there's a surge in outbreaks of HMPV, influenza A, Mycoplasma pneumoniae and COVID-19 in China.

Notably, there is no official confirmation or denial yet of an outbreak.

(With inputs from agencies)