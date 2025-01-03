Five years after the world dealt with the Covid-19 pandemic, China is now dealing with an outbreak of the human metapneumovirus (HMPV), according to reports.

Claims are being made about a new epidemic breaking out, leading to hospitals and crematories being overwhelmed in the country, according to posts circulating on social media.

Some of the users shared videos of crowded hospitals, alleging a rapid spread of "multiple viruses" including influenza A, HMPV, Mycoplasma pneumoniae, and COVID-19.

Meanwhile, one of the users also claimed that China has declared a state of emergency.

The claims could not be verified by WION, and besides, there is no concrete evidence to support these social media claims.

A user stated, "Not even a day into 2025 and they’re pulling the virus bull-t in China already.”

Neither the World Health Organisation (WHO) nor Chinese health officials confirmed any of these reports.

Meanwhile, a user said, “Hospitals in China are overwhelmed by a severe \"flu\" outbreak, including Influenza A and HMPV, drawing comparisons to the 2020 COVID surge.”

The HMPV is known to cause flu-like symptoms and can also show symptoms similar to Covid-19.

However, health officials are monitoring the situation.

“China Declares State of Emergency as Epidemic Overwhelms Hospitals and Crematoriums. Multiple viruses, including Influenza A, HMPV, Mycoplasma pneumoniae, and COVID-19, are spreading rapidly across China," an X handle named under 'SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19)' stated.

Earlier on Friday, China's disease control authority said that it was piloting a monitoring system for pneumonia of unknown origin, with cases of some respiratory diseases expected to rise through the winter, reported Reuters.

The system is aimed at helping authorities set up protocols to handle unknown pathogens, in contrast to the lower level of preparedness five years ago when the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 first emerged.

According to the state broadcaster CCTV, the National Disease Control and Preventive Administration will establish a procedure for laboratories to report and for disease control and prevention agencies to verify and handle cases.

Moreover, the data for acute respiratory disease showed an upward trend in overall infections from December 16 to 22, an official statement read on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies)