Videos and social media posts have emerged online claiming to show an outbreak of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in China, sparking concerns worldwide. Visuals purportedly showing overcrowded hospitals are making rounds on the internet, claiming there's a surge in outbreaks of HMPV, influenza A, Mycoplasma pneumoniae and COVID-19. Some unconfirmed posts even claimed that China had declared a state of emergency as the disease allegedly spreads.

China tight-lipped

Notably, there is no official confirmation or denial yet of an outbreak.

Posts shared on X were accompanied by a ‘community note’ generated by the social media platform, saying there was no information available to back up the claim.

⚠️ BREAKING:



China 🇨🇳 Declares State of Emergency as Epidemic Overwhelms Hospitals and Crematoriums.



Multiple viruses, including Influenza A, HMPV, Mycoplasma pneumoniae, and COVID-19, are spreading rapidly across China. pic.twitter.com/GRV3XYgrYX — SARS‑CoV‑2 (COVID-19) (@COVID19_disease) January 1, 2025

“There is no information to back up the claim that China has declared a state of emergency over epidemics overwhelming the hospitals and crematoriums in the country,” the note said.

It also carried a link to the official website of the National Health Commission of the People’s Republic of China.

At the time of writing this, that website had no new information about alleged outbreak and emergency measures being taken by the government.

What is HMPV?

Human Metapneumovirus is a respiratory virus which can affect individuals of all age groups, especially children and senior citizens and those with weak immune systems.

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention first identified the virus in 2001.

Symptoms of HMPV

The symptoms of the disease are similar to those of flu and respiratory infections.

In some cases, the virus can cause bronchitis or pneumonia and common signs include cough, fever, nasal congestion and shortness of breath.

The incubation period for the virus is generally between three and six days.

Precautions to take. Is there a treatment for HMPV?

HMPV spreads through coughing and sneezing, so wearing a mask can help avoid transmission.

We should wash our hands frequently with soap for at least 20 seconds.

Avoiding contact with people with illness is highly recommended.

If you are feeling unwell, it’s best to stay at home.

As of now, there is no treatment or vaccines available for the HMPV. Only severe cases might require hospitalisation.

(With inputs from agencies)