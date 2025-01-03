Over five years after the Covid pandemic originated in China and led to worldwide health chaos, China is now facing another virus outbreak.

Advertisment

According to reports and social media posts, the country is dealing with an outbreak of the human metapneumovirus (HMPV).

As per social media posts, a state of emergency has been declared in China as not just HMPV, but other viruses including Influenza A are rapidly spreading.

Here are some frequently asked questions (FAQs) about HMPV:

Advertisment

What is HMPV?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, HMPV usually causes symptoms similar to a cold. Most of the cases of HMPV are mild, but young children, adults over the age of 65 and people with a weakened immune system are at a higher risk for serious illness.

Also read | HMPV outbreak in China? Amid viral videos and govt ambiguity, know symptoms and precautions

Advertisment

Cleveland Clinic says that HMPV often causes upper respiratory infections, but it can sometimes lower respiratory infections like pneumonia, and asthma flare-ups or make chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) worse.

The infections are more common during winter and early spring.

What causes HMPV?

"A virus — a small germ that uses your cells to make more copies of itself — causes HMPV. It’s part of the same group of viruses that cause RSV, measles and mumps," Cleveland Clinic says.

What are the symptoms?

The symptoms include- cough, fever, runny or stuffy nose, sore throat, wheezing, shortness of breath, and rash.

How does the virus spread?

HMPV transmits through direct contact with someone who has it or from touching things contaminated with the virus.

Also read | China dealing with new epidemic five years after COVID-19, claim reports

The virus can spread by coughing and sneezing; shaking hands, hugging or kissing; and touching surfaces or objects like phones, door handles, keyboards or toys.

What precautions should be observed ?

These precautions can be observed to avoid getting infected:

> Washing hands often with soap or using a hand sanitiser.

> Covering nose or mouth while sneezing or coughing.

> Wearing a mask when you're sick and cannot avoid being around others.

> Avoid touching your face, eyes, nose and mouth unless your hands are clean.

> Avoid sharing food or eating utensils.

How can HMPV be treated?

Doctors treat HMPV with the following methods- oxygen therapy, IV fluids, and corticosteroids.

(With inputs from agencies)