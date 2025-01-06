Second case of the Human Metapneumovirs (HMPV) has been detected in a 3-month-old female patient. On Monday, an 8-month-old infant was also diagnosed with the HMPV after being admitted to a private hospital with a persistent fever.

Both the patients are from Karnataka.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has confirmed the cases, according to a report by ANI. The cases were identified through blood tests and routine surveillance for multiple respiratory viral pathogens.

However, according to several health agencies, HMPV is already in circulation in various countries, including India. The cases of respiratory illnesses that are associated with HMPV have also been previously reported.

The 3-month-old patient diagnosed with HMPV was discharged by the Baptist Hospital. She has a history of bronchopneumonia.

The first patient, who was admitted to hospital on January 3, also has a history of bronchopneumonia. However, the infant is still in hospital and recovering.

According to the sources, the Karnatak's health department has received the sample and it will be sent to Pune for testing.

The department also lacks information on the strain of virus as Chinese authorities have not shared any data on the variant that was discovered in China.

The Union Ministry has also taken cognisance of the situation and asked general public to not panic. The ministry said that India has requested the World Health Organisation for regular updates and closely monitoring the global situation of HMPV through various channels.

Delhi health authorities also issued an advisory to ensure preparedness incase of an outbreak in the national capital. Strict isolation protocols and use of universal precautions for even suspected cases have been made mandatory. The hospitals have also been advised to maintain a documentation of such cases to ensure accuracy in monitoring.