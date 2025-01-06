India's first case of HMPV virus was detected in Bengaluru on Monday, according to a report by India Today. An eight-month-old baby was found diagnosed with the virus. The case was detected in Baptist Hospital situated in the northern part of the city.

According to the source in state's health department, the reports have come from a private hospital and there is no reason to doubt the tests. However, the department has also said that none of the samples were tested in their lab.

(This is developing story, stay tuned for more updates)