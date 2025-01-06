Delhi’s health authorities have issued an advisory to address potential health issues arising from the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) and other respiratory illnesses. The advisory follows reports of increasing respiratory infections in neighbouring countries, particularly China.

Advertisment

On Sunday, Dr Vandana Bagga, Director General of Health Services, held a meeting with chief district medical officers and the state programme officer of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) to assess Delhi’s readiness to manage respiratory illnesses.

Also read: 'No unusual surge': Indian health ministry on rise in HMPV, respiratory illnesses in China

Here are the key points from the advisory:

Advertisment

Hospitals have been directed to report all cases of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) through the IHIP Portal without delay.

Strict isolation measures and universal precautions have been made compulsory for suspected cases. Additionally, hospitals must maintain detailed records of SARI cases and laboratory-confirmed influenza cases for accurate monitoring.

Healthcare facilities have also been instructed to ensure the availability of essential medicines such as paracetamol, antihistamines, bronchodilators, and cough syrups for treating mild cases. Oxygen supplies are to be readily accessible for severe cases.

Advertisment

Reports of a rise in respiratory illnesses in China

This advisory comes amid reports of a rise in respiratory illnesses in China. However, the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and the World Health Organisation (WHO) have confirmed that, as of 2 January 2025, there has been no significant surge in respiratory infections in India.

Also read: China HMPV scare: Beijing confirms infection surge, calls it 'annual winter occurrence'

In response to the situation in China, the Union Health Ministry convened a Joint Monitoring Group meeting on Saturday, chaired by the Directorate General of Health Services. According to the health ministry, the increase in respiratory illnesses in China is consistent with the seasonal flu pattern. Common winter pathogens, such as the Influenza virus, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), have been identified as the main contributors.

What is HMPV?

Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a respiratory virus that can infect people of all ages. Children, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable.

The virus was first identified in 2001 by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

(With inputs from agencies)