Former Australia pacer Mitchell Johnson has said that young opener Sam Konstas 'shouldn't have engaged with Jasprit Bumrah' on first day of the Sydney Test in Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). Bumrah vs Konstas was the highlight of the series ever since the Aussie made his debut in the Boxing Day Test at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Bumrah vs Konstas Lit Up BGT

"Konstas’ inexperience showed when he inserted himself into a situation he probably shouldn’t have. Khawaja, being an experienced player, knows how to manage such moments, and the teenager should have left it to him," Johnson wrote in his column for the local media outlet The Nightly.

Konstas' partner Usman Khawaja was delaying the game in order to avoid one more over before the end of day 1 on the Test. Bumrah was visibly not happy and Konstas had a chat with him in the meantime.

The Indian bowler, however, had the last laugh and dismissed Khawaja on the last ball and celebrated it with a stare to Konstas.

After the incident, Australia head coach Andrew McDonald called out India for 'intimidating Konstas' - an accusation which India head coach Gautam Gambhir refuted completely.

"I appreciate what Konstas was trying to do by supporting his teammate, but it was simply the wrong time for that kind of engagement. At that late stage of the day, there could only be one winner. I wonder if Khawaja had a chat with Konstas or if any of the other senior players offered him some advice after the day’s play on how to navigate such situations," Johnson added.

Bumrah vs Konstas started as soon as the teen batter swatted the Indian pacer for 16 runs at the MCG - the most he has given in his Test career in an over. Bumrah, however, got better of Konstas and even mimed him after bowling him out in the second innings at the MCG.