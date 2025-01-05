India head coach Gautam Gambhir has lashed out at Australia for accusing the Indian team of intimidating Aussie opener Sam Konstas. Gambhir said that a player 'cant be that soft' while addressing the post-match press conference in Sydney on Sunday (Jan 5).

"Look, it's a tough sport played by tough men. You can't be that soft," Gambhir said while talking to the reporters. "That's as simple as it can get. I don't think there was anything intimidating about it.

"He [Konstas] had no right to be talking to Jasprit Bumrah when Usman Khawaja was taking time. He had no right and no business to be involved with Jasprit Bumrah. That was a job for the umpire and for the guy who is batting at the [other] end," he added.

What is Jasprit Bumrah vs Sam Konstas clash?

The incident Gambhir referred to happed on the last ball of day 1 during Australia's batting in Sydney Test. Bumrah and Konstas had a spicy chat when other Aussie opener Usman Khawaja was taking time to bat.

Bumrah, however, had the last laugh and dismissed Khawaja and stared down at Konstas at the non-strike after taking the wicket in an unusual celebration.

Both the players had also engaged in antics during the Boxing Day Test where Bumrah mimed Konstas after bowling him out through the gates.

As for the match, India surrendered meekly on a lively Sydney pitch as they were bowled out for a paltry 157 in their second innings, leaving Australia a mere 163 to chase. Australia reached the target shortly before tea for the loss of four wickets.

The five-Test series ended with India losing 1-3 as Australia regained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after 10 years. With the series win, Australia also booked their place in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against South Africa.