Sunil Gavaskar was livid by Team India’s performance against Australia in the just-concluded BGT Down Under. India lost the decisive Sydney Test by six wickets, conceding the series, the coveted trophy and the chance to qualify for the WTC Final 2025. Speaking to the host broadcaster following the third day’s play at the SCG, Gavaskar sounded disappointed with the series result (3-1 to Australia), showing no interest in suggesting anything to Team India.

When asked about his thoughts on India’s performance across all five Tests, Gavaskar - known for speaking his heart out, for which he even had faced social media wrath for some of his remarks earlier, said, "Who are we? We don't know cricket. We just speak just for the sake of TV and get money, don't listen to us, we're nothing. Listen from one ear, remove from another."

His comments reflect how the Indian Team failed to play as per the match situation, having gone past the 200-run-mark only thrice in nine innings. Even in the final Test at the SCG, India got all out on 181 in the first innings before Aussie quick Scott Boland inflicted a six-wicket haul on them in the second to dismiss India on 157.

The 162-run target never bothered the Aussies enough, even though they lost three quick wickets before lunch during the chase. Usman Khawaja roared back to form with 41, while Travis Head (34*) and debutant Beau Webster (39*) completed the chase as Australia won the match by six wickets.

No Sunny G at presentation

In a shocking turn of events, Sunil Gavaskar, one of the two people on whose names the series is named, wasn’t present at the presentation ceremony, while former Australia captain Allan Border was there, handing over the medals and trophy to the players.

Gavaskar was watching the presentation ceremony from a distance.

When asked him why he missed out on being there at the stage, Gavaskar said,

“I certainly would have loved to have been there for the presentation. After all, it is the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and it is about Australia and India.

“I mean, I am here on the ground. To me, it should not matter that Australia won when it comes to the presentation. They played better cricket so they won. That’s fine. Just because I am an Indian (I did not present the trophy). I would have been happy to present the trophy with my good friend Allan Border,” Gavaskar said, as quoted by Code Sports.

