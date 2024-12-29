India pacer Jasprit Bumrah seemingly mimicked Aussie debutant Sam Konstas after bowling him out through the gates on day 4 (Sunday, Dec 29) of the fourth Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The two players have been exchanging barbs back and forth after Konstas hit Bumrah for 18 runs in an over in first innings.

During the second innings, Bumrah got better of the Aussie teenager and bowled him with a ripper. Afterwards, Bumrah gestured crowd with his hands to get involved, something Konstas did while fielding and scoring runs off Bumrah in the first innings. Have a look at the video below:

Konstas has been in the news for other reasons than his brilliant 60 in the first innings as well. The batter was 'shoulder pushed' by Virat Kohli and then the Aussie mimicked Kohli during the fielding.

Bumrah brings India back in contest

Bumrah, however, was at his best again as he brought India back into the game after the visitors were bowled out for 369 in the first innings - conceding a 104-run lead. Australia were sitting pretty at 80/2 in the second innings when Mohammed Siraj got Steve Smith to play a rash shot and get the game open.

Bumrah then delivered a breathtaking spell, taking three wickets in 18 balls as Australia went from 80/3 to 91/6 in no time. A 57-run partnership between Marnus Labuschagne (70) and Pat Cummins (41) took Australia's lead past 250. Siraj then trapped Labuschagne LBW to break the partnership.

A run-out and a good catch by Rohit Sharma in the slips brought Australia to nine wickets down before Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland added unbeaten 55 runs for the 10th wicket.

Australia finished the day at 228/9 and a lead of 333 runs with just one more day left in the Test.