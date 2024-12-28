Jasprit Bumrah is the number one ranked Test bowler in the world with 904 rating points, the most for an Indian pacer ever recorded. Besides his accolades as an all-format bowler, his impact across every phase of an innings is unparalleled. However, a day after topping the bowling chart, a 19-year-old Test debutant Sam Konstas smashed him for 34 runs in his first spell – the most by any batter against him in Tests thus far.

The rookie batter hit Bumrah for 18 runs in his fourth over, including hitting him for a six off a ramp shot over the slip cordon. Adding two fours to that led to extra cheers from the crowd, with Sam smashing Bumrah over the deep long-on for his second six of the innings in the 11th over, becoming the second batter after Jos Buttler to hit him for two sixes in Tests.

Though Konstas agreed to have enjoyed this little battle against perhaps the best seamer, Bumrah said he nearly dismissed Konstas six or seven times in his first three overs.

Speaking to the host broadcaster ahead of the third day's play at the MCG, Bumrah reflected on Konstas’ unexpected attack against him, which earned him quite some praise worldwide. The Indian pacer said he wasn’t surprised with Sam’s approach, adding he had been playing T20 cricket for over a decade, and several newcomers have come and tried it against him, calling the Aussie teenager an interesting batter on the contrary.

"I have experienced heaps of it. I have played T20s for the last 12 years of my life. Interesting batsman," Bumrah said.

"I always felt that I was in the game, I never felt that I was far away from taking his wicket, maybe even 6-7 times in the first two overs. But you know, that's how cricket goes. Some days it pays off, it looks good, and some days it does not. I love different challenges, and I am always looking forward to it," the Indian pacer continued.

Reddy master class highlights day three

Nitish Kumar Reddy made a name for himself with a Boxing Day hundred against Australia on day three of the ongoing MCG Test, slamming an unbeaten 105* at the stumps.

Though India is still behind by 116 runs, they avoided the follow-on and cut the deficit after losing two big wickets early on in the day. Washington Sundar played a handy knock of 50, but it was Reddy’s day at the ‘G’.

Nitish Kumar Reddy hits his maiden Test century and receives a standing ovation from the MCG crowd ❤️ #AUSvIND | #PlayOfTheDay | @nrmainsurance pic.twitter.com/Vbqq5C26gz — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 28, 2024

As things stand, India and Australia are both in for the win, with the rain interruption over the next two days expected to play spoilsport again.

(With inputs from agencies)