Nitish Kumar Reddy is the new hero of Indian cricket. The rookie all-rounder smashed his maiden international hundred on day three of the ongoing Boxing Day Test against Australia at the MCG, pulling India out of trouble after early blows. Reddy’s maiden ton saw the fans, dressing room, broadcasters and social media bursting into joy, celebrating his success.

Reddy comes across as a typical old-school player with a temperament worth a glance. Outside of his stance and steady and calm head that helped him taste early success in only his fourth Test Down Under, Reddy’s composure drives his game despite coming in lower down the order.

On day three, Reddy walked in at 191 for six, at a time when India’s aim was to avoid the follow-on.

He took hold of the situation and, alongside Washington Sundar, kept the run rate ticking. The pair made most of the batting conditions at the MCG, scoring runs off the bad balls and leaving the good ones, impressing the former players sitting in the commentary box.

Both hit respective fifties, with Reddy going one step further to complete his maiden Test hundred, but that didn’t come smoothly.

Batting in the 90s, Reddy lost Sundar (50) and Jasprit Bumrah (0) at the other end, besides needing Mohammed Siraj to play just three balls to avoid missing out on a milestone, which he did.

Facing Boland, Reddy took three balls before whacking one over the mid-on to cross the three-digit mark, much to everyone’s ecstasy.

Nitish Kumar Reddy hits his maiden Test century and receives a standing ovation from the MCG crowd ❤️ #AUSvIND | #PlayOfTheDay | @nrmainsurance pic.twitter.com/Vbqq5C26gz — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 28, 2024

Soon, social media was flooded with congratulatory messages for the newcomer, with cricket celebrities calling him the next big thing.

Check reactions -

This young man just continues to impress. His compact technique, gutsy attitude and most importantly the way he puts a price on his wicket are all impressive attributes of a fine Test batter in the making. Very well played 👏🏻👏🏻 #AUSvIND #nitishkumarreddy pic.twitter.com/vIZyVyM2UJ — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 28, 2024

So much emotion and joy. Amidst the tough and unyielding nature of our sport, it still leaves room for tender moments. That was beautiful #NitishKumarReddy — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 28, 2024

Constantly amazed by these young Indian players, born in T20 times, but still…oh so desperate, for Test match success. Jaiswal, Gill, Washy & now, this new revelation Nitish Kumar Reddy! 👏👏👏🙇🙇 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) December 28, 2024

That’s a test century of high quality and technical skill from 21 yr old Nitish Kumar Reddy. Left the ball expertly, & attacked when needed. Another deeply moving story of parental sacrifice in Indian cricket. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) December 28, 2024

8 years ago, Mutyala Reddy, an employee at Hindustan Zinc, quit as he was getting transferred & wanted to instead focus on his son's cricket.

Today he saw him get his maiden century in front of 80,000 spectators at the MCG

It's as much his dream coming true as Nitish's! pic.twitter.com/vaifQtlzGU — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) December 28, 2024

Happy with that 🇮🇳



Nitish Kumar Reddy brings up his maiden Test century! pic.twitter.com/VLC23NWNqQ — Melbourne Cricket Ground (@MCG) December 28, 2024

On public demand This is for Nitish Kumar reddy. Well played youngster 👏 so proud of you 💯 pic.twitter.com/F6e4T9XEkJ — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 28, 2024

Congratulations to Nitish kumar reddy on scoring his first century. This remarkable achievement reflects hard work and dedication. We look forward to witnessing more successes in your career. Keep inspiring us all. pic.twitter.com/fjhe7iN8T9 — 𝕸𝖔𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖒𝖆𝖉 𝖘𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖎 (@MdShami11) December 28, 2024

That was as good a 100 as you could ever make .. the pressure of the game,huge crowd,it’s at the G and his first in only his 4th game .. absolutely brilliant from Nitish Kumar reddy .. #AUSvINDIA — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 28, 2024

A star is born! Take a bow Nitish Kumar Reddy, what a 100 in a tough situation, so composed and well organised in defence and attack . His partnership with Washington Sundar just what India needed. Great day to be an Indian at the Boxing Day test: dholaks, India India chants,… pic.twitter.com/hT5z37UWEa — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) December 28, 2024

फायर नहीं वाइल्डफायर है! 🔥🔥



Nitish Kumar Reddy gets to his maiden CENTURY and what a stage to get it on!



He is now the leading run scorer for India in the ongoing BGT 🙌👏#TeamIndia #AUSvIND https://t.co/URu6dBsWmg pic.twitter.com/J8D08SOceT — BCCI (@BCCI) December 28, 2024

Take a bow, Nitish Reddy! What a gritty debut century!!! Your innings was pure class, but I bet the proudest smile today belongs to your dad.



Here’s to many more centuries and to keeping that Reddy fire alive.



P.S. - Your dad might need a bigger trophy shelf soon pic.twitter.com/I56yC2QsOw — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) December 28, 2024

Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar you beauty! This is the fight we all Indian fans want to see - it’s time for the next generation of Indian cricket to take over - bring it on Aussies - you can heckle us but don’t you dare abuse our greats and the games greats because if… — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) December 28, 2024

A century to remember for a long for Nitish kumar reddy

Fought like a warrior @NitishKReddy keep going buddy.#NKR #BGT #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/Snc9OwWzlb — Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) December 28, 2024

Meanwhile, stumps were taken early on day three due to bad light, with India's scorecard reading 358 for nine, trailing behind by 116 runs.