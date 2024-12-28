Australia debutant Sam Konstas is certainly enjoying his first Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) both with the bat and on the field. After scoring a quick-fire 60 in his maiden Test innings Konstas, while fielding, mimicked Virat Kohli's shoulder push on the field.

The batter had his face towards the fans and moved his right shoulder, recreating the same one he got from Kohli on day 1 while batting. Have a look at the video below:

After the altercation on day 1, the match referee also fined Kohli 20 percent of his match fees.

Nitish Reddy saves India on day 3

As for the match, the visitors still trail by 116 runs in the first innings but with rain predicted for next two days - India may have done enough to escape with a draw at the MCG. India were 358/9 before rain forced an early end of the day with Reddy unbeaten on 105 and Siraj on the other end.

After starting the day from the overnight score of 164/5, India were in a pickle at 221/7 before Nitish Kumar Reddy took the charge with fellow all-rounder Washington Sundar. The duo added 127 runs for the eighth wicket - the second highest ever for India in Australia and third joint-highest overall between two countries for the last three wickets.

The partnership was broken when Nathan Lyon got Sundar caught at slips after the all-rounder reached his 50. Reddy, who was batting at 97 at the time, had a scare of not reaching his ton as Jasprit Bumrah was also taken out with only one wicket remaining in the innings.

Mohammed Siraj, however, stood his ground which gave Reddy opportunity to reach his maiden Test ton. The youngster has 275 runs in the series as of now - highest for India and second highest overall behind Travis Head's 409.

The five-Test series currently stands equal at 1-1 with one more Test to go after the ongoing Boxing Day Test.