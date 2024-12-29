Jasprit Bumrah can do no wrong; as a matter of fact, he hasn’t done much wrong in his career thus far. On Sunday (Dec 29), day four of the ongoing Boxing Day Test at the MCG, Bumrah broke Australia’s back with four wickets in the second innings, including picking three of just 11 balls in his second spell. Bumrah completed his 200 Test wickets – the quickest by an Indian and fourth overall regarding balls bowled (8484).

The ace Indian quick began proceedings with Sam Konstas’ wicket early in the innings, bowled him on eight before returning to wreak havoc in the first over of his second spell, picking two wickets of Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh.

Having dismissed Head for a duck earlier in the first innings, Bumrah removed him again on just one, unlocking the milestone of picking 200 wickets in this format. Head’s wicket saw him accomplish this feat at the lowest average recorded for a bowler (19.56), creating history.

Jasprit Bumrah takes his 200th Test wicket and follows it up with 201 just moments later!#AUSvIND | #MilestoneMoment | @nrmainsurance pic.twitter.com/NpiXDBaVDI — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 29, 2024

Also read | BGT, MCG Test: Bumrah becomes quickest Indian to 200 Test wickets

Social media went berserk over Bumrah’s incredible feat, with fans and former cricketers going to a limit to call him perhaps the best pacer of all time.

Meanwhile, Bumrah wasn’t done with those two wickets, as he got rid of keeper-batter Alex Carey in his next over to complete a four-for thus far in the second innings. Australia lost four wickets in 21 balls post lunch, with Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj (picked up Steve Smith) sharing honours.

From 80 for two at one stage, Australia got reduced to 91 for six and at tea on day four, their scorecard read 135 for six, with Marnus Labuschagne and captain Pat Cummins at the crease.

Check out social media reactions to Bumrah’s incredible feat -

We only believe in Jassi bhai 😎



200 Test Wickets for Boom Boom Bumrah 🔥🔥



He brings up this milestone with the big wicket of Travis Head.#TeamIndia #AUSvIND @Jaspritbumrah93 pic.twitter.com/QiiyaCi7BX — BCCI (@BCCI) December 29, 2024

Best Bowling average after 200th Test wicket



Jasprit Bumrah - 19.56

Joel Garner - 20.34

Shaun Pollock - 20.39

Waqar Younis - 20.60 or 20.61 — Krishna Kumar (@KrishnaKRM) December 29, 2024

Jasprit Bumrah the first bowler in Test history to take his 200th wicket with an average under 20. Best bowler of this generation. Best bowler ever. And not just in terms of numbers #AusvInd — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) December 29, 2024

Bumrah, Best bowler in the world atm — Darren Lehmann (@darren_lehmann) December 29, 2024

Long after I am done with this game, I will remember Bumrah's opening bursts in this series and smile. Truly, it has been a master at work. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 29, 2024

Yeah, Bumrah’s the best I’ve seen. — Neal 🇦🇺 (@NealGardner_) December 29, 2024

JASPRIT BUMRAH in Tests



🔹 First ever player to reach 200 wickets at an average under 20

🔹 Fewest balls by Indian bowler to 200 wickets (8484)

🔹 Fewest matches by Indian pacer to 200 wickets (44)#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/a8QaGQAc8R — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) December 29, 2024

Australia's lead crossed 240 with four wickets remaining at the time of publishing this article.

(With inputs from agencies)