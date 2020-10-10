Top 10 world news today: US election predictions, Taiwan's new passport and more

After ceasefire, Armenia says Azerbaijan launching new attacks

Both warring countries had announced a ceasefire agreement in Moscow after nearly two weeks of fighting which erupted on September 27 over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Taiwan releases new passport design to assert independent identity

The new passport design enlarges the word “Taiwan” in English and removes the large English words “Republic of China”, though that name in Chinese and in small English font around the national emblem remain.

National Day row: Chinese Y-8 ASW aircraft enters Taiwan air space

Taiwan's defence ministry said that one Chinese PLA Y-8 ASW aircraft entered the southwest air defence identification zone (ADIZ).

COVID-19: Berlin, Frankfurt impose curfew as UK braces for tier-three lockdown

In Berlin, authorities have restricted meetings between 11pm and 6am with only up to 50 people allowed to meet during the day in one place.

After several EU nations, UK withdraws envoy from Belarus

Lukashenko's government had accused ambassadors of Lithuania and Poland of backing the protests which had erupted over a disputed election results on August 9.

Iran imposes fines for not wearing face masks as COVID-19 cases surge

Amid a surge in cases, deputy health minister Iraj Harirchi said that non-emergency patients would not be allowed hospitalization for some time due to severe shortages of hospital beds.

EU commissioner Mariya Gabriel tests positive for COVID-19

Gabriel has become the first top official of Brussels to test positive for COVID-19.

Malaysia captures 60 Chinese nationals and 6 vessels for trespassing

Along with these Chinese nationals, six Chinese registered fishing vessels were also seized by the maritime authorities.

Allan Lichtman: The man who has correctly predicted US election since 1984

A history professor, Allan Lichtman, is one of those rare experts who has correctly predicted all the US elections since 1984.

Over 1,800 students, staff at North England universities test positive for coronavirus

Newcastle University said 1,003 students and 12 members of staff were confirmed to have been infected with coronavirus in the past week, compared with 94 last Friday.