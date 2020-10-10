After several EU nations, UK withdraws envoy from Belarus

Amid street protests in Belarus, Britain on Saturday withdrew its ambassador as President Lukashenko expelled diplomats from Poland and Lithuania.

"UK condemns Belarus' decision to expel Polish and Lithuanian diplomats. Completely unjustified and will only isolate the Belarusian people. In solidarity, we are temporarily recalling our ambassador for consultations on the situation in Belarus," UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab said.

Lukashenko's government had accused ambassadors of Lithuania and Poland of backing the protests which had erupted over disputed election results on August 9.

European nations Latvia, Estonia, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Romania have already withdrawn their ambassadors from Belarus. Britain and Canada had earlier imposed sanctions on Lukashenko, his son and senior government officials over alleged human rights violations.

Slovak foreign minister Ivan Korcok said: "I have decided to recall our Head of Mission in #Minsk for consultations to Slovakia as (an) expression of solidarity with Lithuania and Poland."

"Steps taken by Belarus authorities against other EU member states are unacceptable. EU remains united in its support of (the) people of Belarus," Korcok added as Bulgaria's foreign ministry said it was pulling out its ambassadors to "in a show of solidarity" with Lithuania and Poland.

Bulgaria also called for free and fair elections in Belarus while urging the government to open dialogue with the Opposition.

The Belarus government had earlier urged Lithuania and Poland to reduce the number of diplomats amid protests in the country while calling for "the immediate and unconditional release of all the (jailed) political prisoners in Belarus."

Lukashenko has reportedly jailed several Opposition leaders and arrested thousands and later freed them. However, it has denied abusing detainees.