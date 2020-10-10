National Day row: Chinese Y-8 ASW aircraft enters Taiwan air space

Taiwan releases photo of China's Y-8 ASW aircraft Photograph:( Twitter )
The defence ministry said it deployed patrolling aircraft and air defence missile systems to monitor the aircraft's activity.
As Taiwan celebrated its National Day on Saturday, the country's defence ministry said that one Chinese PLA Y-8 ASW aircraft entered the southwest air defence identification zone (ADIZ).
One PLA Y-8 ASW aircraft entered #Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ on Oct. 10, the flight path as illustrated. #ROCAF deployed patrolling aircraft and air defense missile systems to monitor the activity. No matter what happened, we keep #guard and #protectourcountry day and night. pic.twitter.com/JW6GTFNb9v— 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) October 10, 2020
"No matter what happened, we keep guard and protect our country day and night," the defence ministry said in a statement. Taiwan's defence ministry had said earlier that Chinese jets had entered Taiwan's air defence zone for the seventh time this month and the fourth day inside a week.
#HappyNationalDay. As an #IndoPacific region member, we are not only determined to defend our country, but will continue to contribute towards keeping the region safe, peaceful and free. #ROCArmedForces #Taiwan pic.twitter.com/q6HBzffQMp— 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) October 10, 2020
Meanwhile, President Tsai Ing-wen while speaking on Taiwan's National Day said: "I am also aware that the leader across the Strait (Xi) has publicly stated in a video message to the United Nations General Assembly that China will never seek hegemony, expansion, or a sphere of influence ... we hope this is the beginning of genuine change."
"We are committed to upholding cross-strait stability, but this is not something Taiwan can shoulder alone -- it is the joint responsibility of both sides," the Taiwan president added.
President Tsai Ing-wen asserted that the international community was concerned about the "expanding hegemony" of China.
"As long as the Beijing authorities are willing to resolve antagonisms and improve cross-strait relations... we are willing to work together to facilitate meaningful dialogue," she said.