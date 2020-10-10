National Day row: Chinese Y-8 ASW aircraft enters Taiwan air space

As Taiwan celebrated its National Day on Saturday, the country's defence ministry said that one Chinese PLA Y-8 ASW aircraft entered the southwest air defence identification zone (ADIZ).

The defence ministry said it deployed patrolling aircraft and air defence missile systems to monitor the aircraft's activity.

One PLA Y-8 ASW aircraft entered #Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ on Oct. 10, the flight path as illustrated. #ROCAF deployed patrolling aircraft and air defense missile systems to monitor the activity. No matter what happened, we keep #guard and #protectourcountry day and night. pic.twitter.com/JW6GTFNb9v — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) October 10, 2020 ×

"No matter what happened, we keep guard and protect our country day and night," the defence ministry said in a statement. Taiwan's defence ministry had said earlier that Chinese jets had entered Taiwan's air defence zone for the seventh time this month and the fourth day inside a week.

#HappyNationalDay. As an #IndoPacific region member, we are not only determined to defend our country, but will continue to contribute towards keeping the region safe, peaceful and free. #ROCArmedForces #Taiwan pic.twitter.com/q6HBzffQMp — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) October 10, 2020 ×

Meanwhile, President Tsai Ing-wen while speaking on Taiwan's National Day said: "I am also aware that the leader across the Strait (Xi) has publicly stated in a video message to the United Nations General Assembly that China will never seek hegemony, expansion, or a sphere of influence ... we hope this is the beginning of genuine change."

"We are committed to upholding cross-strait stability, but this is not something Taiwan can shoulder alone -- it is the joint responsibility of both sides," the Taiwan president added.

President Tsai Ing-wen asserted that the international community was concerned about the "expanding hegemony" of China.

"As long as the Beijing authorities are willing to resolve antagonisms and improve cross-strait relations... we are willing to work together to facilitate meaningful dialogue," she said.