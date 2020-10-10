COVID-19: Berlin, Frankfurt impose curfew as UK braces for tier-three lockdown

EU commissioner Mariya Gabriel tested positive for COVID-19 as Europe continued to grapple with the virus with the UK set to announce a three-tier lockdown system amid a surge in coronavirus cases in northern England.

The EU commissioner for research and innovation, Mariya Gabriel in a tweet said: "After a first negative COVID-19 test on Monday, my second one is positive."

"I have been in self-isolation since Monday and continue staying at home, following the established regulations. Keep yourself healthy and stay safe!" Gabriel added.

Germany which had earlier kept a check over virus cases announced curfews in bars and cafes amid tighter social gathering restrictions for Berlin and Frankfurt as the virus cases mounted this week.

In Berlin, authorities have restricted meetings between 11pm and 6am with only up to 50 people allowed to meet during the day in one place. Despite the tight restrictions, the German capital reported 1,500 confirmed coronavirus cases in the past week.

In Frankfurt, curfew was announced from 10pm for restaurants while serving alcohol in public places has been banned.

In Brussels, curfew has been declared from 11pm on bars and cafes. As cases rise in the UK, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce tough new measures for northern England and the Midlands including Livepoool, reports said.

Tier three is the highest level of coronavirus alert, if implemented it would mean no social contact allowed for anyone outside a person's household which includes outdoor activities with the tier-three lockdown set to kick in from Tuesday, according to reports.

Britain has been the hardest-hit country in Europe with over 42,000 fatalities. According to the UK's Office of National Statistics, 1 in 240 in England had coronavirus during the week from September 25 to October 1.