After ceasefire, Armenia says Azerbaijan launching attacks towards Karakhanbeyli

Despite a ceasefire, Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of carrying out new attacks over the Nagorno-Karabakh region as fighting continued between the two sides.

Both warring countries had announced a ceasefire agreement in Moscow after nearly two weeks of fighting which erupted on September 27 over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Armenian defence ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said: "In disregard of the previously declared humanitarian ceasefire, Azerbaijani forces at 12:05 launched an attack towards Karakhanbeyli," adding,"the Karabakh army is taking measures to repel the attack."

Azerbaijan's defence ministry on the other hand said that shelling had started half an hour after the ceasefire was to come into effect. Russia played a key role in the talks with foreign minister Lavrov ensuring a ceasefire after over 10 hours of negotiations.

However, the loosely knit ceasefire agreement still could not be explained as Lavrov said: "The specific terms of the ceasefire still need to be agreed." Both sides were tight-lipped about the intricacies of the deal which wasn't revealed although the Russian foreign minister added that both countries had agreed on "substantive negotiations" to put an end to decades-long dispute over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Azerbaijan's ally Turkey welcomed the deal calling it "significant first step" but added that it "will not stand for a lasting solution".

"Turkey emphasized that it will support any solution approved by Azerbaijan. Turkey will continue to stand by Azerbaijan in the field and at the table," Turkey's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Both countries were to halt hostilities by mid-day even as Nagorno-Karabakh authorities said 28 defence officials were killed in action in the last 24 hours.

