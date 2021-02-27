Top 10 world news today: US criticises Russia's intolerance of free speech, woman shot in Myanmar protest and more

Representative image Photograph:( Agencies )
Here are the biggest news stories of the day
Blinken says US 'deeply troubled' by Russia's intolerance of free speech
One woman shot and wounded in Myanmar police's crackdown on protests
42 people, including 27 school children abducted from Nigerian school released
US senators introduce legislation to end China's access to multiple year visa
Syria slams 'cowardly' US air strikes on Iran-backed militias
Australian PM Scott Morrison informed about historical rape allegation
Pakistan PM yet again puts onus of restoring ceasefire along LoC on India
Russia marks sixth anniversary of Kremlin critic Nemtsov's assassination
Researchers sequence 64 human genomes at high resolution