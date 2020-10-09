Top 10 world news today: Taiwan slams China, UK positive about Brexit talks and more

China helping Pak to set up surface-to-air missile sites in PoK: Report

There are about 25 to 40 civilians including 120 Pakistan Army officials working on the construction site.

Spain invokes state of emergency over Madrid lockdown as Europe grapples with virus

The Spanish government on Friday invoked a state of emergency in order impose partial lockdown in Madrid amid rising coronavirus cases.

Now, Pakistan decides to block Chinese app TikTok

Pakistan decided to raise the issue of banning the popular app as the PTA believes the content available on the app is immoral, indecent and spreads wrong values among the Pakistani youth.

China is trying to wear out Taiwan's Air Force by incursions, says defence minister

China, which claims democratic Taiwan as its own territory, has stepped up its military activity near the island, responding to what China calls 'collusion' between Taiwan and the United States.

Trump ready to go on campaign rally as soon as he gets 'okay' from his doctor: White House

President Donald Trump had earlier said that he would "probably" hold a campaign rally in Florida and Pennsylvania over the weekend.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says progress in Brexit talks with EU

The two sides say they are inching towards a deal that would govern around $900 billion in trade after December 31, when the current transitional arrangements end, though sticking points remain on fishing, level playing field issues and governance.

Indonesia president defends new jobs law, says protests fueled by disinformation

The government of President Joko Widodo has championed the legislation as key to boosting Indonesia’s ailing economy by cutting red tape and attracting more foreign direct investment.

More people willing to participate in Regeneron's trial after Trump calls it a 'cure'

Few days ago, Trump claimed that the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals drug is “a blessing from God” and labelled it to be a “cure” for the virus.

South Korea: 93 people hospitalised after 33-storey building catches fire

Various reports claimed that the fire began on the 12th floor and then spread to the entire building with 136 houses.

Human 'microevolution' forming more arteries, less wisdom teeth in babies

In what is being termed as 'microevolution', scientists have found that babies are now being born with a slightly smaller jaw and extra bones in their legs and feet.