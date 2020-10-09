China helping Pak to set up surface-to-air missile sites in PoK: Report

Amid the India-China standoff along the LAC, intelligence sources say Pakistan is setting up surface-to-air missile sites with the help of China in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Watch:

Sources say that People's Liberation Army(PLA) and Pakistan Army troops have been carrying out construction work for the installation of surface-to-air missiles in PoK.

Also Read: Ladakh standoff: India, China agree not to send more troops to the frontline

There are about 25 to 40 civilians including 120 Pakistan Army officials working on the construction site. Reports say the control room for the missile defence system will be headquartered in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir's Bdel Bagh area with ten PLA troops including three officers who will reportedly be present at the control room.

Intelligence sources have revealed that similar construction activity has also been reported at Chinar village and Chakothi village in Hattian Bala district of Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

The report comes even as Indian troops are stocking up essential supplies including tanks and heavy weaponry in eastern Ladakh amid the India-China standoff at LAC.

India has reportedly flown in T-90 and T-72 tanks in various sensitive areas including Chushul and Demchock sectors. The Indian Army also transported essential commodities including tents, food items, fuel and heaters.

India has also reportedly deployed over three additional Army divisions in eastern Ladakh. India has also used C-130J Super Hercules and C-17 Globemaster transport planes to ferry supplies and manpower.

Indian Air Force (IAF) has also decided to remain on high alert in the forward air bases along the LAC even as Indian and Chinese corps commander level talks continue with the next meeting set for October 12.