Trump ready to go on campaign rally as soon as he gets 'okay' from his doctor: White House

The White House said on Friday that President Trump is "ready to go" for campaigning this weekend if "he gets the okay from his doctor" the United States gets ready for national elections on November 3.

Watch:

"There are medical tests underway that will ensure that when the president's back out there, he will not be able to transmit the virus," Kayleigh McEnany, White House spokeswoman, said.

President Donald Trump had earlier said that he would "probably" hold a campaign rally in Florida and Pennsylvania over the weekend even as doctors continue to monitor him over the virus which the US president had contracted last week.

Trump said, "I feel so good" amid health warning from experts to tread cautiously. Trump was infected with the virus on October 2 and later admitted in Walter Reed hospital in Washington where he spent three days.

The US president hasn't appeared in public since he returned home from the hospital on Monday. Trump had earlier declared that he won't be participating in a virtual debate with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden after organizers declared they wanted the two US presidential candidates to appear from remote locations.

Trump's doctor Sean Conley had said earlier that "Saturday will be day 10 since Thursday's diagnosis and based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the President's safe return to public engagements at that time."

"Overall he's responded extremely well to treatment, without evidence on examination of adverse therapeutic effects," Conley added.