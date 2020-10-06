Biden leading in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin: Reuters/Ipsos poll

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden appeared to lead President Donald Trump in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania less than a month before the Nov. 3 election, according to Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls released on Monday.

The polls showed the former vice president ahead by 5 percentage points in Pennsylvania, matching the poll’s credibility interval. Biden led Trump by 6 points in Wisconsin. In both states, Biden improved his position relative to mid-September.

Reuters/Ipsos is polling likely voters in six states - Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Florida and Arizona - that will play critical roles in deciding whether Trump wins a second term in office or if Biden ousts him in the November election.

Below is a state-by-state look at Reuters/Ipsos findings, based on the online responses of likely voters, which include responses from some who cast ballots ahead of the formal November 3 Election Day, which is increasingly common due to the coronavirus pandemic:

WISCONSIN (Sept. 29-Oct. 5):

* Voting for Biden: 50%

* Voting for Trump: 44%

* 50% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 41% said Trump would be better.

* 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 44% said Biden would be better.

* 13% said they already had voted.

PENNSYLVANIA (Sept. 29-Oct. 5):

* Voting for Biden: 50%

* Voting for Trump: 45%

* 51% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 41% said Trump would be better.

* 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 46% said Biden would be better.

* 2% said they already had voted.

FLORIDA (Sept. 11-16):

* Voting for Biden: 47%

* Voting for Trump: 47%

* 46% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 46% said Trump would be better.

* 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 41% said Biden would be better.

* 3% said they already had voted.

ARIZONA (Sept. 11-17):

* Voting for Biden: 47%

* Voting for Trump: 46%

* 47% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 44% said Trump would be better.

* 49% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 44% said Biden would be better.

* 3% said they already had voted.

MICHIGAN (Sept. 11-16):

* Voting for Biden: 49%

* Voting for Trump: 44%

* 50% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 44% said Trump would be better.

* 48% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better.

* 2% said they already had voted.

NORTH CAROLINA (Sept. 11-16):

* Voting for Biden: 47%

* Voting for Trump: 47%

* 47% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 45% said Trump would be better.

* 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 44% said Biden would be better.

* 4% said they already had voted.