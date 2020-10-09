South Korea: 93 people hospitalised after 33-storey building catches fire

As many as 93 people hospitalised after a massive fire erupted at a 33-storey tower block in Ulsan, South Korea.

The fire occurred at around 11:07 pm (local time) at the Samhwan Art Nouveau commercial and residential building and strong winds caused the flames to spread quickly to the entire building.

Hundreds of people have evacuated and as many as 93 people have been hospitalised, including a firefighter, according to the fire department, as mentioned in Yonhap News Agency.

Three people were seriously injured, but casualties have been reported so far.

Various reports claimed that the fire began on the 12th floor and then spread to the entire building with 136 houses and officials said it took 96 hours to control the blazes.

The 12th storey has 120 households and shopping centres.

Earlier, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun called for mobilising all the resources to extinguish the fire and rescue the people.

Interior and Safety Minister Chin Young also visited the site to take stock of the situation.

The investigation is underway to find the cause of the fire, which witnesses believed could have occurred due to internal insulation in the exterior walls.

