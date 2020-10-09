Spain invokes state of emergency over Madrid lockdown as Europe grapples with virus

The Spanish government on Friday invoked a state of emergency in order impose partial lockdown in Madrid amid rising coronavirus cases in the country's capital.

A Madrid court had earlier rejected partial lockdown calling it "harmful to basic rights".

The court said it had "denied the ratification on grounds they impacted on the rights and fundamental freedoms" of residents affected by the closure which was enforced last Saturday.

However, health minister Salvador Illa that, "The government has decided to declare a state of emergency... for the next 15 days."

"Protecting the health of Madrid's people is absolutely essential," the health minister added.

"Patience has a limit, measures must be taken to protect the health of the people of Madrid and to prevent this from spreading to other regions," Illa asserted.

Europe has seen a surge in coronavirus cases with German health minister Jens Spahn saying the country was experiencing "worrying jump" in coronavirus cases as 4,058 new coronavirus infections were reported in last 24 hours on Thursday.

Chancellor Merkel has warned of tougher measures if infections don't stabilise in the next ten days.

Amid the surge in cases, Scotland and Brussels announced curbs on alcohol consumption on Wednesday as Glasgow and Edinburgh authorities in Scotland decided to close pubs for two weeks.

Italy meanwhile has made it mandatory for citizens to wear masks outdoor.