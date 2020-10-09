More people willing to participate in Regeneron's trial after Trump calls it a 'cure'

After the US President Donald Trump claimed to have recovered from the novel coronavirus by a drug that can "cure" the virus, the popularity of this drug has increase manifolds.

Few days ago, Trump claimed that the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals drug is “a blessing from God” and labelled it to be a “cure” for the virus.

Since then, people are showing more interest in this drug and are more willing to join the clinical trials of antibody-based COVID-19 drugs.

A team of doctors told the news agency Reuters that more and more people are now willing to participate in these clinical trials. However, the doctors have added that the drug REGN-COV2 is still in its early stages of development and the medical experts would need more information and data to take a final call on this drug.

Afetr Trump's statement on Wednesday, Regeneron announced that it has submitted an application to the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) to obtain permission for an emergency use authorisation of the drug.

“The politics of the situation would suggest to me that the story could be Trump gets COVID … then American technology fostered by the Trump administration cures Covid,” said Dr Dirk Sostman, head of research network at Houston Methodist Hospital, a trial site for Regeneron’s antibody programsaid. “I would think there would be pressure on regulators [to approve the drug],” he said.

As of now, the company has claimed that nearly 275 people had participated in the first phase of the trial of the drug. Trump had announced that he would try to make this drug free for all Americans and would ask the company to immediately produce enough to help thousands of people. Regeneron has claimed that they have enough resources to ctaer to the needs of 50,000 patients and would have enough for 300,000 patients in the coming months.

Regeneron’s drug is a cocktail of two monoclonal antibodies that are manufactured copies of antibodies, which are one of the main shields generated by the immune system to fight infections.

“Patients most likely to benefit from this treatment have a similar profile to President Trump, in that they had undetectable antibodies at baseline and were early in the course of disease,” Regeneron spokeswoman Alexandra Bowie said in an emailed statement to Reuters.