Top 10 world news today: Spain records lower death toll, COVID-19-hit PM Boris Johnson feels 'better' and more!!

Spain registers drop in one-day COVID-19 deaths with 683 fatalities

The death toll due to coronavirus in Spain fell on Thursday with the country registering 683 deaths in the last 24 hours. Spain is one of the worst-hit countries in Europe after Italy.

COVID-19: PM Boris Johnson's health 'continues to improve'

British PM Boris Johnson's health "continues to improve", his office said on Thursday as the prime minister spent his fourth day in ICU at a London hospital after being hit by coronavirus.

Rise in locally transmitted COVID-19 cases raises concern in Singapore

Singapore’s strict surveillance and quarantine regime helped slow the COVID-19 outbreak when the virus first spread from China in January, but recent rises in locally transmitted cases have raised fresh concerns.

COVID-19: Iran reports 117 new virus deaths, toll crosses 4,000

Iran's health ministry on Thursday reported 117 new deaths from the novel coronavirus taking the death toll to 4,110 in the country.

Sub-Saharan Africa may witness recession for first time in 25 due to coronavirus: World Bank

World Bank said today that sub-Saharan Africa could experience recession for the first time in 25 years due to coronavirus outbreak sweeping the world.

Lockdowns shouldn't end until COVID-19 vaccine is found, says study

A new study has warned that countries wanting to lift lockdown restrictions should maintain movement control measures until a vaccine against the coronavirus is discovered.

'Very promising vaccines' for coronavirus pandemic under development: Bill Gates

According to him, one of these 10 vaccines, called Moderna-NIAID, went into its first phase of human trials on March 16, and others will start testing within the next month.

Three-man crew blasts off for ISS, leaving behind a coronavirus-stricken planet

Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner of Russia's Roscosmos space agency and NASA's Chris Cassidy left the earth at 08:05 GMT from Russia's Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Thursday.

NASA picks Masten Space Systems to deliver cargo to Moon's South Pole in 2022

Masten Space Systems will land the payloads on the Moon with its XL-1 lander, NASA said.

Two weeks in, Britain's COVID-19 lockdown having an effect, study shows

Data gathered from 2 million people in Britain using a new COVID-19 symptom tracker app suggests lockdown measures are slowing the spread of the disease, researchers said on Wednesday.