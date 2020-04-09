'Very promising vaccines' for coronavirus pandemic under development: Bill Gates

After making accurate predictions about the coronavirus pandemic in the past, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has made another prediction that has garnered a lot of attention.

The 64-year-old business magnate has said that ''10 of about 100 vaccines under development ‘are very promising.''

According to him, one of these 10 vaccines, called Moderna-NIAID, went into its first phase of human trials on March 16, and others will start testing within the next month.

Gates also said that the vaccine development efforts his foundation is funding will move at ''full speed'' and the manufacturing capacities for all of the most promising ones under development immediately even though few of the candidates will prove to be effective.

He said the world will not experience another pandemic like COVID-19 as it will be able to contain future human pathogens before they reach the “global, tragic scale” of the current one.

Gates had previously warned the world five years ago about a coming pandemic.

However, he went ahead and added that that ''an effective Covid-19 vaccine is not likely until somewhere around September 2021, and the US will not be able to ease up on social distancing measures that have shut broad swathes of its economy until the end of May this year without risking a resurgence in cases.''