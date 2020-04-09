Over 1.5 million cases of coronavirus registered across 192 countries

The world has so far seen more than 1.5 million cases of the novel coronavirus, according to a tally compiled by AFP.

Of the 1,502,478 infections, 87,320 people have died across 192 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China late last year.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) termed COVID-19, a disease caused by coronavirus, a pandemic on March 11. Since then, governments across the world have imposed lockdown in their respective countries in order to stem the spread of the deadly virus.

According to a Reuters tally, Italy has the most reported deaths in the world at 17,669, while fatalities in the United States topped 14,600 on Wednesday.

Spain is in third place with 14,555.

US officials warned Americans to expect alarming numbers of coronavirus deaths this week.

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 60,000 people in Europe. That figure accounts for more than 70 per cent of the deaths worldwide.

