China's coronavirus pandemic epicentre, Wuhan sees 6,20,000 public transport users after end of lockdown

The Chinese city of Wuhan, the origin point for the coronavirus pandemic, began allowing its residents to travel in and out, as the shutdown ended on Wednesday. The wet city witnessed over 6,20,000 people using public transport on the day the 76-day lockdown was lifted.

At least 346 bus and boat lines, seven subway lines as well as taxis resumed service.

According to Xinhua news agency, over 624,300 passengers used the city's public transport from midnight to 5 pm Wednesday -- 184,000 on buses, 336,300 on subways, and 104,000 taking taxis.

As many as 52,000 people left Wuhan by train, air and bus, while 31,000 others entered the city.

Earlier at midnight, a light show on either side of the Yangtze river, which flows through Wuhan, brightened up the skyline and marked the culmination of the coronavirus lockdown in the city.

China ended coronavirus lockdown measures in Wuhan 11 weeks after it became the epicentre of what has since developed into a global crisis. The shutdown came as the coronavirus began spreading to the rest of China and overseas during the Lunar New Year holiday in late January, when many Chinese travel.

Wuhan residents are, however, still urged not to leave their neighbourhoods, the city and even the province unless necessary, health officials said on Tuesday.

The total number of coronavirus cases in China as of Thursday was 82,809, while the death toll stood at 3,339.

The US on Thursday accounted for the highest number of infections in the world with 431,838 confirmed coronavirus cases. Its death toll stood at 14,817. Italy has the highest death toll globally with 17,669 fatalities, while in terms of infections it was the third highest with 139,422 confirmed cases.

Spain ranked second highest in terms of both deaths and confirmed cases at 14,792 and 148,220, respectively.

