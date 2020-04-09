Spain registers drop in one-day coronavirus deaths with 683 fatalities

The death toll due to coronavirus in Spain fell on Thursday with the country registering 683 deaths in the last 24 hours. Spain is one of the worst-hit countries in Europe after Italy.

The one-day death toll of Spain was down 757 on Wednesday even as the country recorded 15,238 deaths from COVID-19. There are at least 148, 220 cases of coronavirus infection in the country.

Spain's infection cases are much higher than Italy which has 139,422 cases of coronavirus. In Italy, 17,669 people have died due to the virus, according to John Hopkins University coronavirus live tracker.

Europe has become the epicenter of COVID-19 with several thousand deaths and an extraordinarily big number of infected cases. The virus which spread to every country in Europe last month has now taken a huge toll with health services under pressure in each country.

In United Kindom, 7,097 people have died due to the virus with the country racked with 61, 487 cases of the virus. More than 1.5 million cases of COVID-19 have been registered worldwide, according to an AFP tally.

Of the 1,502,478 infections, 87,320 people have died across 192 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China on December 31.