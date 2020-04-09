COVID-19: Iran reports 117 new virus deaths, toll crosses 4,000

Iran's health ministry on Thursday reported 117 new deaths from the novel coronavirus taking the death toll to 4,110 in the country.

Iran is one of the worst-hit by the disease.

Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said another 1,634 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number to 66,220.

Meanwhile, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appealed the Iranians to pray at home during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Khamenei called on Iranians to avoid mass gatherings, such as collective prayers, during Ramadan, which starts later this month.

"In the absence of public gatherings during Ramadan, such as prayers, speeches... which we are deprived of this year, we should not neglect worship, invocation and humility in our loneliness," he said in a televised speech.

"We need to create humility and supplication in our families and in our rooms."

(With inputs from AFP)