Top 10 world news today: Quad summit, Pak Senate elections, and more

During the first-ever summit of Quad, leaders of the four countries — the US, Japan, India and Australia — discussed regional and global issues of shared interest, and exchanges views on practical areas of cooperation towards maintaining a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. Meanwhile, in the South Asian country of Pakistan, the Senate erupted into chaos over allegation of spy cameras and the win of PTI candidate Sadiq Sanjrani.

LIVE: PM Modi says Quad 'force of global good' as first-ever summit begins

The first-ever summit of Quad, a grouping involving India, Japan, Australia, and US took place virtually on Friday, marking a significant geopolitical moment.

Pakistan: Govt candidate Sanjrani elected Senate chairman after chaotic scenes

After a day full of chaos, the Imran Khan-government backed PTI candidate Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday won the chairmanship of Pakistan's Senate.

Austria accuses EU of having 'secret contracts' with vaccine companies

Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has suggested that some European countries have signed "secret contracts" with several coronavirus vaccine companies.

Russia announces support for Afghanistan interim coalition with Taliban

Russia on Friday said it was in favour of Afghanistan forming an interim government including members of the Taliban, ahead of talks next week in Moscow aiming to resolve the conflict.

Mithali Raj becomes first Indian woman to score 10,000 international runs

Indian ODI captain Mithali Raj on Friday became the first Indian woman to complete 10,000 runs in international cricket.

Russian space agency chief calls US technology 'unstable' to reach ISS

Russia last year lost its monopoly for manned flights to the International Space Station (ISS) after the first successful mission of the US company Space X.

China: Married woman, who visited doctor over hurt ankle finds she was born man

The 25-year-old woman discovered that she is intersex after she underwent an X-ray of her injured ankle.

Pak PM, army officials to be responsible if anything happens to my daughter

Nawaz Sharif said that the military establishment have threatened to "smash" Maryam if she does not stop speaking against them in a video message from London.

'Excellent vaccine': WHO backs use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine

After a flurry of concerning reports from various resources, the World Health Organization (WHO) has backed the use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine.

UK baroness call for 6 pm curfew for men for safety of women

This case has sent shockwaves across the globe as it has highlighted the sad situation of women safety in the world, especially in a 'developed' city as London.