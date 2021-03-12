LIVE: PM Modi says Quad 'force of global good' as first-ever summit begins

Quad summit Photograph: IANS
Welcome to WION's live blog on historic Quad summit being held on Friday
Mar 12, 2021, 07.56 PM
As the #Quad meets for its first-ever summit, what does the alliance mean for India?
Tonight at 9 PM IST
Mar 12, 2021, 07.45 PM
The summit is also being attended by Tony Blinken, Secretary of State, Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor, Jeff Zients, Coordinator of the COVID-19 Response, Kurt Campbell, Indo-Pacific Coordinator, National Security Council and Sumona Guha, Senior Director for South Asia, National Security Council.
Mar 12, 2021, 07.30 PM
Japanese PM said we look forward to a free Indo-Pacific region
Mar 12, 2021, 07.26 PM
PM Scott Morrison said there will be a new "dawn" in the Indo-Pacific with our alliance.
"History teaches us that when nations engage together in a partnership of strategic trust, common hope and shared values, much can be achieved," the Australian PM said.
He also said that in the last century, when the world emerged from the pandemic, it soon found global depression and the destruction by the second world war.
"As we emerge from this pandemic, let us create a different future," Morrison said.
"It is Indo-Pacific that will shape the destiny of our world in the 21st century."
Mar 12, 2021, 07.17 PM
#LIVE | First-ever #Quad summit begins between leaders of India, US, Australia and Japan
Mar 12, 2021, 07.13 PM
PM Modi addresses
"We are united by our democratic values, and our commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific," PM Modi said in his opening remarks
"Our agenda today, covering areas like vaccines, climate change and emerging technologies - makes the Quad a force for global good."
"I see this positive vision as an extension of India's ancient philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which regards the world as one family. We will work together, closer than ever before for advancing our shared values and promoting a secure, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific"
Mar 12, 2021, 07.08 PM
President Joe Biden addresses Quad summit
"The Quad group was created in the wake of a crisis under my predecessor Bush due to 2004 Tsunami," Biden said.
We got a big agenda ahead of us. The Quad is going to be vital in this. I look forward to working with all of you closely.
Mar 12, 2021, 06.59 PM
Mar 12, 2021, 06.53 PM
This evening, will be taking part in the First Quad Leaders’ Virtual Summit with @POTUS @JoeBiden, PM @ScottMorrisonMP and PM @sugawitter. The Summit will provide an opportunity to discuss a wide range of regional and global issues of shared interest.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 12, 2021
Mar 12, 2021, 06.41 PM
The first-ever summit of Quad, a grouping involving India, Japan, Australia, and US is taking place virtually on Friday, marking a significant geopolitical moment. The summit will see the participation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Australian PM Scott Morrison, Japan's PM Yoshihide Suga, and US President Joe Biden.
The virtual engagement is expected to last for about two hours and lay the groundwork for an in-person meeting later in the year.
The leaders will discuss regional and global issues of shared interest, and exchange views on practical areas of cooperation towards maintaining a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.
COVID vaccines will be a key focus, with leaders discussing ongoing efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic and explore opportunities for collaboration in ensuring safe, equitable, and affordable vaccines in the Indo-Pacific region.
India, United States, Japan, and Australia are members of the Quad, short for Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, an informal group that Washington has been promoting to work as a potential bulwark against China's increasing political, commercial and military activity in the Indo-Pacific.
So far, three foreign ministers' level conversations have taken place, two of them physical meetings-one in New York in 2019, another in Tokyo last year and one telephonic conversation just last month. Last month's telephonic conversation between the 4 foreign ministers-US State Secretary Blinken, Japan FM Motegi Toshimitsu, Australian FM Marise Payne and EAM Dr S. Jaishankar saw key focus being on Myanmar.
Quad is seen very suspiciously by China, which has termed it "Asian NATO," something that has been dismissed by the grouping.
The dialogue was first initiated in 2007 by the then Japanese PM Shinzo Abe but lost support only to re-emerge in 2017 when leaders of the grouping had met.
The year 2020 saw Australia being invited to Malabar exercises. All four Quad countries came under one umbrella for the naval exercises in the Indian ocean.
Amid the Covid pandemic, Quad plus meetings happened at the foreign secretary-level to exchange best practices.