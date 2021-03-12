LIVE: PM Modi says Quad 'force of global good' as first-ever summit begins

PM Scott Morrison said there will be a new "dawn" in the Indo-Pacific with our alliance.

"History teaches us that when nations engage together in a partnership of strategic trust, common hope and shared values, much can be achieved," the Australian PM said.

He also said that in the last century, when the world emerged from the pandemic, it soon found global depression and the destruction by the second world war.

"As we emerge from this pandemic, let us create a different future," Morrison said.

"It is Indo-Pacific that will shape the destiny of our world in the 21st century."