Mithali Raj becomes first Indian woman to score 10,000 international runs

Indian ODI captain Mithali Raj on Friday became the first Indian woman to complete 10,000 runs in international cricket. The iconic batswoman achieved the feat in the third ODI against South Africa at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday.

Mithali, who was playing her 212th WODI for India, scored 36 runs while touching the landmark of scoring a whopping 10,000 runs in international cricket across formats. With the milestone, Mithali became the second woman to reach 10,000 runs after former England captain Charlotte Edwards. The former England skipper remains the leading run-scorer in international cricket with 10,273 runs while Mithali is second on the list with 10,001 runs. Suzie Bates is far-third with 7,849 runs.

Most international runs in women's cricket

Player Matches Runs 50s/100s Charlotte Edwards 309 10273 67/13 Mithali Raj 311 10001 75/8 Suzie Bates 247 7849 48/11 Stafanie Taylor 234 7816 57/5 Meg Lanning 194 6900 29/16

Before the third ODI against South Africa, Mithali was 35 runs short of the milestone and was dismissed soon after getting to the feat. In 10 Tests, Mithali has scored 663 runs in 10 Tests while accumulating 2,364 runs in 89 T20Is. The veteran Indian batswoman remains the leading scorer in WODI cricket with as many as 6,974 runs in her kitty.

Prior to the third ODI, Smriti Mandhana had said: "Getting to 10,000 runs first or second is a huge thing. She is the first Indian to do that so I think it is something that shows how consistent she has been throughout her career. We have looked up to her, definitely a very proud feeling for all of us in the team."

Wishes and tributes poured in for Mithali on social media platforms just after she reached the milestone. From the likes of Sachin Tendulkar to Wasim Jaffer, Mithali’s achievement was lauded by many.

"Heartiest congratulations Mithali on completing 10,000 runs in International Cricket. Terrific achievement... Keep going strong!" Tendulkar tweeted. Former India opener Wasim Jaffer also joined Tendulkar to wish Mithali on her achievement.

