WATCH: Jhulan Goswami's 'Spirit of Cricket' moment with South Africa's Nadine de Klerk

A 'Spirit of cricket' moment was witnessed during the second ODI between India Women vs South Africa Women when veteran speedster Jhulan Goswami helped Proteas batter Nadine de Klerk ease through the cramps which the latter suffered while batting in the first innings.

Team India led by Mithali Raj (who won the toss and opted to bowl first) restricted South Africa on 157 within 41 overs. Star pacer Jhulan Goswami scalped four wickets and conceded 42 runs in her bowling spell, whereas, left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gaikwad and fast bowler Mansi Joshi took three and two wickets respectively.

However, during the 35th over in the first innings, De Klerk suffered a cramp in her leg and was seen struggling in the middle. She called for her team's physio. Jhulan, who was fielding inside the circle, was quick to help De Klerk and was seen removing her shoes and batting pads.

Klerk resumed but was soon dismissed by Goswami in the 38th over for 8 (17).

BCCI Women took to Twitter and shared the clip. They captioned it "#SpiritOfCricket! A touch of class from #TeamIndia veteran and speedster @JhulanG10! @Paytm #INDWvSAW."