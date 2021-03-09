Smriti Mandhana becomes first-ever player to score 50+ in 10 consecutive ODI chases

Batswoman Smriti Mandhana on Tuesday guided India Women to a thumping nine-wicket win against South Africa Women with a power-packed 80-run unbeaten knock off 64 deliveries laced with 10 boundaries and three sixes in Lucknow. With another WODI half-century to her name, Mandhana became the first player (women or men) to score 50+ runs in ten consecutive ODI chases.

Interestingly, Mandhana has registered 50+ runs in every WODI chases starting from 2018 where the swashbuckling batswoman smashed 67 runs off 53 deliveries against Australia Woman in Vadodara.

Since then, Mandhana has scored 52, 86, 53*, 73*, 105, 90*, 63, 74 and 80* to become the first player ever to register the iconic record to her name.

After a disappointing start to the WODI series against South Africa, where the southpaw departed for 14 off 20 as India went on to lose the first match by 8 wickets. However, she was back at her best in the second match as she hammered 80 off 64 to take India to a thumping win.

South Africa Women, batting first, were restricted to 157 runs in 41 overs as veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami wreaked havoc with the ball by picking four wickets. Rajeshwari Gayakwad ended up with three scalps while Mansi Joshi bagged two wickets.

For the visitors, Lada Goodall scored 49 while skipper Sune Luss managed 36.

India Women lost opener Jemimah Rodrigues for 9 but Mandhana along with Punam Raut (62* off 89) took the hosts over the winning line.

Goswami revealed that there wasn't much discussion about the match after India's defeat to South Africa in the first WODI as the veteran said that they wanted to focus on the basics.

“We didn't discuss the defeat much. We wanted to focus on the basics and get back to shape as quickly as possible. We worked on the basics and it showed on the field,” said Jhulan Goswami