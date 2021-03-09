'Dad will definitely...': Washington Sundar reacts to Wasim Jaffer's tweet on Ishant, Siraj

New Delhi, India Published: Mar 09, 2021, 01.25 PM(IST)

His partnership with Washington Sundar Photograph:( AFP )

Washington Sundar's father, M Sundar, had expressed his disappointment with Indian tail-enders for failing to hold on to the crease to ensure the all-rounder's maiden ton. 

Washington Sundar gritty knock in the fourth Test against England gave India a significant lead over the visitors. However, the young all-rounder missed her maiden international ton by four runs as he ran out of partners after Axar's dismissal. 

Many former cricketers and experts felt sorry for Washington Sundar, who believed he deserved a ton and his brilliant knock came to an unexpected ended. Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer, who's known for his memes on Twitter, took a dig at Ishant, Axar and Siraj after tweeting a meme from the popular Bollywood movie '3 Idiots'. 

Jaffer captioned the meme: "Axar, Ishant and Siraj next time they meet Washington's father at a function. But seriously this 96* is no less than a hundred, very well played @Sundarwashi5"

The young all-rounder reacted to the hilarious meme and replied: "Thanks a lot bhaiya! Dad will definitely treat them with a lot of biryani and Halwa!"

Washington Sundar's father, M Sundar, had expressed his disappointment with Indian tail-enders for failing to hold on to the crease to ensure the all-rounder's maiden ton. 

"What I am really disappointed about are the tail-enders. They couldn’t stay on for even a brief while. Suppose India were playing, needing 10 runs to win, wouldn’t this have been a huge mistake. There are millions of youngsters watching, they shouldn’t learn what the tail-enders did," said Sundar's father after his son missed out on his maiden Test ton.

“It is not about technique or skills. It was a matter of courage. England were tired, Stokes was bowling at 123-126. They were not bowling at lethal pace,” he added.

