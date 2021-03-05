IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant's magnificent century against Jimmy Anderson and Co.

Rishabh Pant's gritty 101 helped India take a crucial lead over England. Let's take a look at his unique knock against England: 

Entered the crease when India were 80/4

India were down to 80/4 when wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant came onto the crease. His partnership with Rohit Sharma had to be huge if India wanted to take significant lead.  

(Photograph:Reuters)

Pant's crucial knock

The partnership could not last long after Rohit Sharma fell at 49 ending the 41-run stand between the two. 

(Photograph:AFP)

His partnership with Washington Sundar

Despite losing Ashwin early, Pant and Washington Sundar held on to the crease to bring lead for Team India. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Rishabh Pant - Rage Mode

As soon as India took lead, Rishabh Pant went full throttle and started the ball around the park. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Went on despite struggling to run

The southpaw was visibly in pain as he was running between the wickets, however, Pant compensated those runs by smashing boundaries. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Took advantage of tired English bowling attack

Ben Stokes and Jimmy Anderson were smashed all around the park despite getting a new ball. Rishabh Pant struck an outrageous reverse lap over slip off Jimmy Anderson. The shot left commentators shocked. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Brings up the 100 in style

Pant brought his third ton in Test in style as he smashed the ball for a six. However, the southpaw was dismissed in the next over, his contribution gave India a significant lead over England. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Topics

