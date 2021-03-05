IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant's magnificent century against Jimmy Anderson and Co.

India were down to 80/4 when wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant came onto the crease. His partnership with Rohit Sharma had to be huge if India wanted to take significant lead.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Pant's crucial knock
The partnership could not last long after Rohit Sharma fell at 49 ending the 41-run stand between the two.
(Photograph:AFP)
His partnership with Washington Sundar
Despite losing Ashwin early, Pant and Washington Sundar held on to the crease to bring lead for Team India.
(Photograph:AFP)
Rishabh Pant - Rage Mode
As soon as India took lead, Rishabh Pant went full throttle and started the ball around the park.
(Photograph:AFP)
Went on despite struggling to run
The southpaw was visibly in pain as he was running between the wickets, however, Pant compensated those runs by smashing boundaries.
(Photograph:AFP)
Took advantage of tired English bowling attack
Ben Stokes and Jimmy Anderson were smashed all around the park despite getting a new ball. Rishabh Pant struck an outrageous reverse lap over slip off Jimmy Anderson. The shot left commentators shocked.
(Photograph:AFP)
Brings up the 100 in style
Pant brought his third ton in Test in style as he smashed the ball for a six. However, the southpaw was dismissed in the next over, his contribution gave India a significant lead over England.