India vs England, 4th Test: Virat and Co. crush visitors to book a berth in World Test Championship finals

It is India vs New Zealand at the World Test Championship Finals after Virat and Co. defeated England by an innings and 25 runs within three days of the fourth Test sealing a series win by 3-1.

India in WTC Finals

It is India vs New Zealand at the World Test Championship Finals after Virat and Co. defeated England by an innings and 25 runs within three days of the fourth Test sealing a series win by 3-1.

Washington Sundar hit an unbeaten 96 as India finished their first innings on 365 after being bowled out in the opening session giving the hosts a big lead of 160 runs.

(Photograph:AFP)