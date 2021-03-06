India vs England, 4th Test: Virat and Co. crush visitors to book a berth in World Test Championship finals

It is India vs New Zealand at the World Test Championship Finals after Virat and Co. defeated England by an innings and 25 runs within three days of the fourth Test sealing a series win by 3-1.
Washington Sundar hit an unbeaten 96 as India finished their first innings on 365 after being bowled out in the opening session giving the hosts a big lead of 160 runs.
(Photograph:AFP)
Another batting collapse for England
In return, England lost their top order quickly after Ashwin struck twice on successive balls after lunch to send back Zak Crawley for five and Jonny Bairstow for nought. Local boy Axar Patel dismissed opener Dom Sibley for three.
(Photograph:AFP)
India's spin duo!
Skipper Joe Root and Ollie Pope tried saving the game for England, but Axar dismissed Pope for 15 to leave visitors needing a miracle to survive. Skipper Root followed Pope after catching leg before wicket off Ashwin's delivery.
Spinners Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin claimed all 10 wickets to dismiss England for 135 in their second innings in Ahmedabad.
(Photograph:AFP)
Dan Lawrence made 50
Last man to fall was Dan Lawrence, who made a gritty 50 to save England from an embarrassment but he had no answer to Ashwin's delivery that wrapped the game.
(Photograph:AFP)
Stay tuned for WTC Finals
England fell for 205 on day one with India replying with 365.
Virat Kohli's India bounced back from an opening defeat to win three in a row and book their meeting with New Zealand in the World Test Championship at Lord's in June.