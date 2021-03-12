Nawaz Sharif says PM Imran Khan, senior military officials will be responsible if 'anything' happens to daughter

Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday said that if anything happens to his daughter and senior PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, then senior military and intelligence officials and PM Imran Khan would be responsible for it.

In a video message from London, Sharif said that they (the military establishment) have threatened to "smash" Maryam if she does not stop speaking against them.

"You have stooped so low. First, you broke open the Karachi hotel room door where Maryam was staying. Now you are threatening her that if she does not stop, she will be smashed. If anything happens to her, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, ISI head Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, and Gen Irfan Malik will be responsible," the former Pakistani PM said.

Sharif, who was jailed in a corruption case, is staying in London since November 2019.

He was allowed to leave the country by the Lahore High Court after his health deteriorated, and since then he has not returned to Pakistan.

Sharif again accused the senior military officials of rigging the last general elections, to install Imran Khan as the prime minister.

"You (generals) rigged 2018 polls to impose inept Imran Khan on the nation and after the defeat in the Senate you helped your selected (PM Khan) to get vote of confidence and it is no more a secret," Nawaz said.

"What you have done is a grave crime and you will be answerable to your deeds."