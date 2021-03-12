UK baroness call for 6 pm curfew for men after Sarah Everard's murder

After the horrifying murder of the 33-year-old London woman, Sarah Everard, a left-wing baroness has suggested a 6 pm curfew for men to keep women safe.

Sarah Everard went missing shortly after 9 pm on March 03 while walking home from friends' apartment in south London. Upon investigation, the Metropolitan Police Service (MeT) has found "what appears to be human remains" in woodland near Ashford.

"At this early stage we are not able to confirm any identity, and indeed that may take us some considerable time," said the head of MeT.

The Green peer @GreenJennyJones is a serious and impressive person and she doesn't make jokes.

This case has sent shockwaves across the globe as it has highlighted the sad situation of women safety in the world, especially in a 'developed' city as London.

As per reports, Everard was walking towards her home on a well-lit main road and had also contacted her friend/boyfriend during her walk. She was also spotted wearing bright-coloured clothes, which is usual precaution women are told to exercise.

Following, Everard's case the local police warned women not to go out alone in areas such as Claphan or Brixton. The police officers also went knocking door-to-door to urge women to not step out alone.

This has raised concerns from women all over the world. talking on the same lines, the baroness Jenny Jones suggested imposing a curfew for men instead of asking women to stay indoors.

"In the week that Sarah Everard was abducted and, we suppose, killed -- because remains have been found in a woodland in Kent -- I argue that, at the next opportunity for any bill that is appropriate, I might put in an amendment to create a curfew for men on the streets after," she said during a debate on domestic violence in the UK Parliament's House of Lords on Wednesday. "I feel this would make women a lot safer, and discrimination of all kinds would be lessened."

Her call for curfew was met with mixed reactions from locals on social media platforms. While many supported the idea and appreciated her for providing a tit-for-tat answer to MeT police's appeal of women staying indoors, some also protested the idea, calling it a joke.

Since my comments about a curfew for men to keep women safe, I've had a deluge of misogynistic emails and tweets. Which rather proves my point about the problem being with men

