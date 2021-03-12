'Excellent vaccine': WHO backs use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine

After a flurry of concerning reports from various resources, the World Health Organization (WHO) has backed the use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine.

"AstraZeneca is an excellent vaccine, as are the other vaccines that are being used," the WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris said.

WHO's Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety (GACVS) has been assessing the reports on the concerns of risks of side-effects including blood clots.

The concern was raised by several European states who even suggested temporarily suspending the usage of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine worrying about its possible side-effects on the locals.

However, a WHO spokesperson clarified saying there is no reason not to use the AstraZeneca vaccine. "Yes, we should continue using the AstraZeneca vaccine," Margaret Harris said. "There is no indication to not use it."

For now, the WHO has also clarified that although its advisory committee is currently studying the safety data provided, there is no causal link between the vaccine and blood clotting.

"We've reviewed the data on deaths. There has been no death, to date, proven to have be caused by vaccination," Harris claimed.

Meanwhile, Denmark, Norway, Iceland, Italy and Romania have limited and postponed the rollout of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine since isolated reports of recipients developing blood clots.

While Harris has backed the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine on behalf of WHO, she has also stressed that any safety signal must be investigated.

"We must always ensure that we look for any safety signals when we roll out vaccines, and we must review them," she said. "But there is no indication to not use it."