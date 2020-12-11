Top 10 world news today: Killer of Lebanon's Hariri sentenced to life and more

Representative image Photograph:( Agencies )
Here are the biggest news stories of the day
Hezbollah's Salim Ayyash convicted in ex-Lebanon PM Rafik Hariri's murder
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris named Time 'Person of the Year'
Chinese citizen journalist who uncovered COVID-19 'restrained and fed by tube'
Jair Bolsonaro says 'tail end' of pandemic in sight for Brazil
Can Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine lead to infertility? Experts have this to say
AstraZeneca to test combining COVID-19 vaccine with Russian shot
Wuhan virus: 10 steps on how to be China and make most of the pandemic
Taiwan launches new coast guard ships amid rising tensions with China
UK says 'deeply concerned' after Hong Kong's Jimmy Lai charged
Coronavirus situation in US may become normal by summer or fall, says Dr Fauci