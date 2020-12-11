Top 10 world news today: Killer of Lebanon's Hariri sentenced to life and more

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Dec 11, 2020, 07.20 PM(IST)

Representative image Photograph:( Agencies )

Hezbollah's Salim Ayyash convicted in ex-Lebanon PM Rafik Hariri's murder

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris named Time 'Person of the Year'

Chinese citizen journalist who uncovered COVID-19 'restrained and fed by tube'

Jair Bolsonaro says 'tail end' of pandemic in sight for Brazil

Can Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine lead to infertility? Experts have this to say

AstraZeneca to test combining COVID-19 vaccine with Russian shot

Wuhan virus: 10 steps on how to be China and make most of the pandemic

Taiwan launches new coast guard ships amid rising tensions with China

UK says 'deeply concerned' after Hong Kong's Jimmy Lai charged

Coronavirus situation in US may become normal by summer or fall, says Dr Fauci

